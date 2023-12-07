Trees pruned to prevent power outages in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Municipality officials took action to address a pressing issue threatening the local community in Soi Nong Yai 13 on December 6. The issue was the urgent pruning of large tree branches that had grown dangerously close to large transformers and power lines.







The operation was prompted by resident complaints, who had reported a significant increase in the size of tree branches in the area. A prior incident involving strong winds had led to branches colliding with power lines, causing extensive power outages throughout the area.

The community, in response to the imminent threat, quickly coordinated with Nongprue Municipality, urging them to dispatch officials to tackle the issue promptly. Over the past 1-2 days, persistent rainfall had resulted in continuous tree falls, aggravated by relentless gusts of wind during stormy weather.







Deputy Mayor of Nongprue Municipality, Wanchai Saenngam, led a team of officials to the area, accompanied by personnel from the Civil Defense Department and equipped with specialized vehicles. They descended upon the area and expedited the tree pruning operation, fearing a recurrence of electrical circuit disruptions. The officials also advised the residents to report any similar issues in the future, so that they can be resolved in a timely manner.



























