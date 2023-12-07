Russian tourist nearly drowns after smoking pot in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Russian tourist was rushed to the hospital after he nearly drowned at Jomtien Beach on December 5. The tourist, identified as Mr. Genndii Penniaev, 27, was found unconscious and showing signs of severe intoxication as his girlfriend and local residents rescued him from the sea.







The Pattaya City Police, along with the rescue team, responded to the emergency call and arrived at the scene. They provided immediate first aid to the tourist before swiftly transporting him to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to statements from the tourist’s friends, he had smoked marijuana before the incident, leading to intoxication. He engaged in beach activities and ventured into the sea, where he lost consciousness and nearly drowned. Fortunately, his girlfriend sought help, and with the assistance of locals, they managed to bring him ashore.







The police are investigating the incident and the source of the marijuana. They warned tourists and locals to refrain from using illegal drugs and to be careful when swimming in the sea. They also thanked the locals for their cooperation and assistance in saving the tourist’s life.



























