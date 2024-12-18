Pattaya Beach overrun by tourists during high season, residents voice concerns about city management

PATTAYA, Thailand – During this high season, Pattaya Beach has been bustling with foreign tourists enjoying the sunny weather and vibrant atmosphere. However, residents have taken to social media to express their concerns about various issues in the city that they believe require attention and improvement.

Roads and Traffic Concerns

“Fix the roads to be as good as the beach renovations. Right now, the streets feel like the surface of the moon.”



“South Pattaya Road is full of sand and dust—feels like riding a motorbike through a desert.”

“Stop digging up roads everywhere. It’s causing massive traffic jams. Why not finish one project completely before starting another?”

“The one-way traffic system on Jomtien Beach Road has made traffic worse, not better. It’s not solving any problems.”

Beach and Environmental Issues

“Jomtien Beach needs better cleanliness maintenance—send someone to take care of it.”

“There are too many boats, making the beach look more like a harbor. This is a world-famous beach, but the view is far from appealing.”







Tourism and Atmosphere

“Right now, 100% of the tourists on the beach are foreigners enjoying the sun. The weather is fantastic, especially during sunsets.”

“Money is circulating well this peak season, with lots of tourists coming in.”

Criticism of City Management

“Traffic in Pattaya is constantly congested. The city mayor should seriously address this issue.”

“Please manage the boats and environmental issues better to maintain the image of a world-class beach.”







While residents acknowledge the bustling tourism and positive economic activity during the high season, they are calling for improvements in city management, particularly in road conditions, traffic systems, and environmental maintenance. These voices highlight the need for better urban planning to match Pattaya’s reputation as a global tourist destination.

(Photo – Pattaya Mayor’s Direct Line Page)

































