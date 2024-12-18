Colorful car lights land Russian tourist in trouble in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Russian tourist was fined 500 baht for decorating his car with colorful flashing lights in Pattaya on December 17. The incident occurred when Pol. Capt. Chayaphon Yoorod, Deputy Traffic Inspector of Pattaya Police Station, was conducting evening traffic inspections in the city.



While patrolling Sukhumvit Road heading towards Chaiyapruek Junction, the officer noticed a gray Toyota Vios with flashing multicolored lights installed around the vehicle. The car was pulled over for inspection. The driver, identified as Mr. Ivanov, a 25-year-old Russian national, appeared confused as officers explained that the use of such decorative lights is against Thai traffic laws.

Police issued a fine under the charge of “using vehicle equipment not compliant with regulations,” penalizing the driver 500 baht. Mr. Ivanov accepted the fine and explained that he had decorated his car to match the festive Christmas and New Year atmosphere. He mentioned that he had seen friends in Bangkok doing the same and assumed it was legal in Thailand.







Pattaya Police Station later issued a public reminder discouraging the use of festive decorations, such as reindeer antlers or colorful flashing lights on vehicles. These modifications can confuse other drivers and obscure important vehicle signals. Authorities emphasized that such practices are prohibited under the Vehicle Act B.E. 2522, Sections 12 and 60, which carry a maximum fine of 2,000 baht.

The police urged residents and tourists alike to follow traffic laws for everyone’s safety during the holiday season.

































