VFW Post 9876 spreads Christmas Cheer across Pattaya Community

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartwarming series of events held between December 11-15, 2024, VFW Post 9876 in Pattaya, supported by the Post 9876 Auxiliary, brought Christmas cheer and essential aid to the local community. Demonstrating the true spirit of giving, their efforts reached the lives of those in need with contributions totaling 170,400 THB (approximately $5,154) across three significant initiatives.



The first event saw a visit to the local Kidney Center, where VFW Post 9876 donated much-needed medical equipment valued at 29,000 THB to help improve care for patients.

The second stop brought support to three charitable organizations—Father Ray Foundation, Pattaya Orphanage, and Hand-to-Hand Foundation—through donations totaling 99,000 THB. Comrade Anderson and his wife also played a key role, contributing 33,000 THB to each of these causes. These funds will help sustain vital programs for vulnerable children and families in Pattaya.

The final visit took place at Jomtien Baptist Church, where the VFW Post delivered 42,400 THB in Christmas presents and essential supplies for over 100 children. With Santa and Mrs. Claus making a special appearance, the event brought joy, smiles, and festive cheer to the children in attendance.







Over the course of three events, VFW Post 9876 contributed a total of 170 volunteer hours, traveling 420 miles to deliver aid and holiday cheer. With the participation of 45 dedicated members, the initiatives raised a remarkable 175,650 THB (approximately $5,154) in donations, underscoring their commitment to making a meaningful difference in the Pattaya community.

The collective efforts of VFW Post 9876 and its Auxiliary members reflect their unwavering commitment to serving the Pattaya community. Through generosity and fellowship, they continue to make a meaningful impact, spreading compassion and holiday joy to those who need it most.







































