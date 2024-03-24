Rotary Club of Pattaya hosts Charity Bowling Tournament

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a display of community solidarity and goodwill, the Rotary Club of Pattaya organised a charity bowling tournament on March 23, aiming to raise crucial funds for humanitarian projects supporting the underprivileged and needy within the local community. Held at the SF Strike Bowl in the Central Festival Pattaya, the event garnered support from both participants and spectators alike, with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presiding over the proceedings.







President Jahangir Hussain, speaking on behalf of the Rotary Club, articulated the noble objectives behind the tournament, emphasizing its pivotal role in generating resources for charitable endeavours. With an unwavering commitment to social welfare initiatives, Hussain underscored the significance of collective action in effecting positive change within society.

Through their involvement in events such as this, members of the Rotary Club of Pattaya exemplified the ethos of Service Above Self, embodying the organization’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian causes.































