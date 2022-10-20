Pattaya beach hotel sails on with boat noodles

The New Seaview Resort and Spa in Naklua was forced to close 3 years ago due to the pandemic, so to get a little income and help its employees, a boat noodle restaurant was opened on the premises.

CEO Nattawat Kachonkiattichai, 46, said “Ler Lert” restaurant actually was opened only seven months ago, and while the hotel on Wong Amat Beach remained closed because its main customer base – Chinese tourists – have not returned, the restaurant carries on.







Nattawat said the hotel has tried to take care of its 50 employees throughout the pandemic and “Ler Lert” helped generate income, even though a bowl of Ayutthaya-style boat-noodle soup is only 15 baht.

Now established in the area, “Ler Lert” has become popular with Naklua locals, he said. Its signature dishes are wagyu beef noodles, premium pork neck noodles and hot pots with booth pork and beef.

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 096-961 4964.





































