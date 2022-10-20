Pattaya cleans up lake before Loy Krathong Festival in Nongprue

Nongprue workers cleaned out the Chak Nok Reservoir of water hyacinths, weeds and sewage before the subdistrict’s Loy Krathong festival.

Mayor Winai Inpitak checked on progress of the lake cleanup Oct. 17, the last step in a project to improve the landscaping at the Chak Nok Reservoir.







Nongprue’s Loy Krathong festival is set for Nov. 8 with a “Little Noppamas” (Little Miss Loy Krathong) contest to be staged at King Bhumibol the Great Public Park. There will be booths for shopping and eating as well as Thai cultural shows and live music.

The pageant is open to girls ages 6-10 with 20,000 baht in total prizes to be awarded. Registration is open through Nov. 4. Call 038-933-107.





































