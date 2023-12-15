Pattaya beach footpaths get a makeover for accessibility

PATTAYA, Thailand – A sustainable design initiative was launched on Pattaya footpaths on December 12, aiming to improve the accessibility and convenience of the beach area for pedestrians.

The project, which was implemented at a strategic location opposite Soi 13/2 on Beach Road, involved the redesign and renovation of the pathway leading to the beach, as well as the installation of signage, ramps, and benches. The initiative was motivated by the recognition of the difficulties faced by foreign tourists who were unfamiliar with the area, as well as the challenges faced by pedestrians who had to navigate the uneven and narrow pathway, especially those with strollers, wheelchairs, or young children.







A city official said, “We wanted to make the beach area more accessible and inclusive for everyone, regardless of their mobility or language. We also wanted to enhance the aesthetic and environmental quality of the beach, by using sustainable materials and designs.”

The project received positive feedback from the public, who appreciated the improved accessibility and convenience of the beach area. One of the beneficiaries, a wheelchair user who frequented the beach, said, “I am very happy with the changes. Before, it was very hard for me to get to the beach, and I felt like I was missing out on the beauty and fun of Pattaya. Now, I can enjoy the beach with ease and comfort.” The project is expected to boost the tourism and economy of Pattaya, as well as the well-being and happiness of the local community and visitors.



































