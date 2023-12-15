Pattaya launches 3D-printed artificial reefs to boost marine conservation

PATTAYA, Thailand – A groundbreaking initiative to protect and enhance marine biodiversity was launched on December 14, with the handover and placement of artificial reefs near Koh Sak Island.

The “Sea Conservation” project, spearheaded by SCG Company Limited in collaboration with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, the Faculty of Veterinary Science at Chulalongkorn University, and Earth Agenda Foundation, aims to revitalize coral reefs by using 3D-printed “reef homes” made from environmentally friendly materials.







The innovative 3D printing technology allows for the creation of artificial reefs that resemble natural coral formations, providing a suitable habitat for coral larvae to grow and thrive. The project also seeks to promote environmental awareness and responsibility among local youth, who will be involved in the monitoring and maintenance of the artificial reefs.

Kiattisak Sriwongchai, Deputy Permanent-Secretary of Pattaya, officiating at the launch of the project, said, “This initiative marks a crucial step towards the sustainable protection and conservation of our marine resources. The collaboration with leading institutions and the use of innovative technology showcase our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The project is expected to contribute significantly to the long-term rehabilitation of Thailand’s marine ecosystem, which has been facing challenges such as coral bleaching, overfishing, and pollution. The artificial reefs will also enhance the attractiveness and diversity of Pattaya’s marine tourism, which is a major source of income for the local community.





























