Pattaya to restore “Dancing Water Plaza” after years of neglect

PATTAYA, Thailand – A long-awaited project to revitalize the Pattaya South Pier tourist area, located at Bali Hai Pier, is finally underway, as the city authorities announced plans to restore the “Dancing Water Plaza” that has been out of order for more than five years.

The “Dancing Water Plaza” was part of an initiative to create a positive tourism image for Pattaya, with a budget exceeding 81 million baht. The plaza was designed to introduce new vibrancy and a tourist-friendly landscape, featuring a hydrological pump system that could produce spectacular water shows with LED lighting.







However, the plaza soon faced sporadic closures, maintenance issues, and inefficiency, as the pump system, the water conduit, and the lighting deteriorated to the extent that they were no longer operational. The plaza was neglected and abandoned, failing to live up to its potential as a landmark or justify the financial resources allocated to it.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai recently disclosed that the city authorities have assigned officials to inspect and rectify the project, with the help of specialists. The goal is to bring the plaza back into operation and make it a viable attraction for tourists.







The rejuvenated “Dancing Water Plaza” is expected to open to the public during scheduled hours, mainly during the twilight hours until midnight. Security measures will be implemented to prevent unauthorized access to the project area, ensuring its sustainability and preventing potential damage.

Deputy Mayor Nongyai expressed optimism that the revived “Dancing Water Plaza” will not only serve as a visually captivating tourist attraction but also contribute to Pattaya’s overall tourism landscape, further solidifying its reputation as a vibrant and dynamic destination.





























