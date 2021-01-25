Thai prime minister insists private sector eligible to import COVID-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha allowed the private sector to import COVID-19 vaccines on the condition that they prove vaccine safety with the Food and Drug Administration.







Announcing the green light from the prime minister, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister permitted the imports by the private sector on the condition that they must register their selected vaccines with the FDA.

According to the spokesman, the FDA is speeding up the registration process by deploying both internal and external experts to consider vaccine proposals. However, it does not relax its vaccine regulations or supervision because vaccines concern public safety.

Before the use of particular vaccines, the FDA must test them and evaluate their quality, safety and efficacy in their use with Thai people. (TNA)













