Pattaya aspires to become hub for UNESCO Creative Film City

PATTAYA, Thailand – A vibrant promotional event unfolded on September 27, at Srinil Shrine Park, in Naklua, aimed at establishing Pattaya as a UNESCO Creative City of Film. The initiative sought to raise awareness about the city’s potential as a dynamic hub for the film industry.









The day featured a discussion panel with industry experts who shared insights on the significance of creative industries and outlined the steps necessary for Pattaya to meet UNESCO’s stringent criteria. Attendees were treated to a variety of artistic and cultural performances that highlighted the talents of local youth and residents. The event also showcased screenings of award-winning short films from Pattaya’s film competitions.

Despite intermittent rain that delayed some outdoor film screenings, the event thrived, with participants enjoying demonstrations and sales of local foods and community products. The screenings were rescheduled for September 28, ensuring that festival-goers could still experience the cinematic highlights.



Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Our goal is to demonstrate Pattaya’s readiness to become a UNESCO Creative City of Film. The city has the necessary infrastructure, accessibility, and diverse offerings to host both local and international film crews.” He revealed plans for the event to become an annual celebration, aimed at enhancing Pattaya’s profile as a creative film destination.





Chonburi’s Cultural Officer Suphawi Bamrungsak emphasized the broader impact of the initiative: “Not only does this effort seek to bolster the film industry, but it also aims to inspire youth to develop creative thinking skills, supporting tourism and elevating Pattaya’s global recognition. Community involvement and cultural expression are vital as we pursue this prestigious designation.”





































