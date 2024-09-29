Hung-over biker survives 10-meter plunge down Pattaya’s Big Buddha Hill

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 27, a motorcycle rider lost control and tumbled down a hill at Chalerm Phrakiat Park, Phra Yai Hill (Big Buddha Hill), in Pattaya. The injured man, identified as Wut, 35, fell approximately 10 meters down the slope, clinging to tree branches to prevent further descent. His overturned white Honda Click motorcycle was found on the hill road above.









Rescue officers quickly illuminated the area and used ropes to descend the slope, successfully retrieving Wut. Despite the fall, he sustained only minor injuries. Wut, grateful for the timely rescue, expressed his thanks to the team with a ‘wai’, the traditional Thai gesture of appreciation.

He explained that he was hung-over from the previous night and had been riding on the wet road when his motorcycle’s front brakes malfunctioned. Losing control, he slid off the road and fell down the slope, but managed to grab onto a tree branch just in time. He called for help, and rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene.







































