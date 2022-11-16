Pattaya and Koh Larn hotel bookings surge during APEC week

The government has made November 16-18 special public holidays in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan. This is bestowing a windfall on nearby provinces such as Chonburi as people in Bangkok look for destinations to spend the holidays. In Chonburi’s Pattaya city, hotel room bookings have surged by 70%.

Sanphet Supphabawonsathien, an advisor to the president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said normally Thais will visit Chonburi on the weekends. During weekdays, visitors comprise mainly of foreign tourists from India, South Korea, and Vietnam. Although tourist numbers are still somewhat subdued, revenue generated from the visitors is of great help to the Covid-hit tourism industry in the East.







According to Mr. Sanphet, tourism numbers are expected to rise by 60-70% during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. He indicated hotels in Chonburi are fully prepared to accommodate the visitors. Although some establishments are still short on manpower, they have resorted to using part-timers to fill the gap. Preparations to accommodate a surge in visitors this week have been made at tourism destinations in Chonburi.

Mr. Sanphet revealed that hotels on Koh Larn Island off the coast of Pattaya are seeing an increase in bookings for this week. Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya has also made preparations for the special holidays by adding decorations around the garden. (NNT)





















































