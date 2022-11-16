Thai cabinet approves diesel tax cut extension for 2 months

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri revealed that the cabinet, in its meeting on Tuesday, approved in principle the draft Ministerial Regulation on Excise Tax Rate which prescribes extension of excise tax reduction for diesel and other similar gasoline products by 5 Baht per liter. The extension is approved for the period of 2 months from November 21, 2022 to January 20, 2023.







According to Ministry of Finance, the extension of excise tax reduction for diesel and other similar gasoline products will result in the revenue losses of approximately 20 billion Baht (approx. 10 billion Baht per month), but will help maintain retail price of diesel fuel to mitigate the increase of living cost amidst global oil price fluctuations. (PRD)





































