Another sloppy Pattaya road contractor has been made to redo their substandard work.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai brought city engineers to inspect the shoddy road surfacing on the railway-parallel road near the Ban Eur-arthon housing project in Naklua Nov. 14.

The contractor, hired to lay new drainage pipes under the road, had repaved the 1.2 kilometers of the vital roadway from the project to Highway 7 entrance.







But shortly after the road was reopened, parts of it subsided. The contractor blamed rain. Manote blamed the taxidermical work ethic of the company’s workers.

The deputy mayor ordered the road ripped up and repaved with proper support. In addition, he insisted the sewer grates must be re-laid and made level with the road.





































