Pattaya among most-popular for ‘We Travel Together’ bookings

Hotel bookings made through the government "We Travel Together" subsidized-tourism campaign reached 300,000 rooms with Pattaya and Hua Hin proving most popular.







Lavaron Sangsnit, director of the Fiscal Policy Office, said 4.7 million Thais registered for the program, which offers discounts of up to 40 percent on hotel rooms and flights with hotels and airlines reimbursed by the government.

He said that, since July 18, 334,712 people made reservations with 74,128 check-ins so far. The program offers discounts on five million room nights until the middle of October, so there are plenty left.

Hotel rooms are booked through the Agoda booking portal. The company reported that Pattaya, Hua Hin, Cha-am and Chiang Mai were the most popular destinations with most trips two days on average. Most people are booking four weeks in advance, Agoda reported.

The room rates most popular among Thai tourists range between 1,000 and 2,500 baht per room per night before discount.

