Grab Food drivers strike over wages in Pattaya

About 100 Pattaya Grab Food drivers went on strike for an afternoon to protest how pay cuts, they claim, result in an unlivable wage.

Drivers rallied behind Big C in South Pattaya to demand that wage the wage scale changed last year be reinstated and the base delivery payout be raised from 30 baht to 35-40 baht.

Drivers had protested the wage system after it was changed in November when the company introduced a bonus system and offered discounts on gas, but drivers said that’s not enough. Pay depends on the distance driven and longer trips are not profitable, they complained.



“Although the delivery people tried to understand that the company has faced Covid-19 effects, everyone was patient,” said driver Narongsak Suksanguan, 30. “What we earn doesn’t cover the use of our own vehicles.”

He said cutting pay while forcing drivers to make more trips to earn bonus points has substantially reduced take-home pay. Many drivers who used to earn about 1,000 baht a day are now making 400 baht or less and still must cover fuel and maintenance.

Grab Food management was not available for comment.












