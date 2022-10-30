Over 3,000 runners join ‘Pattaya Bikini Beach Race’ on Saturday

The fun and charms of ‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2022’ was back to Central Pattaya beach zone on Saturday when huge crowd of around 3,000 runners and unsayable number of spectators joined the event along the beach. The shotgun was at 5 p.m. starting from the Central Shopping Mall to the end of Walking Street at Bali Hai pier in South Pattaya and a U-turn there to the Dusit Hotel curve and back to the shopping mall – all together 5 kilometers.







Chonburi Governor, Thawatchai Srithong presided over the opening ceremony amid key City Hall officials and troops of online local and international media correspondents.

With the smiles on everyone’s face under the warm sun and the great views of Pattaya beach’s clear sea water during the change of the season from rainy to winter, tourists were amazed to see a lot of men and women in their bikinis and swimming suits on the beach at once. Many were seen dressed up in fancy costumes. Local and international celebrities and net idols attracted lights from photographers







Again a great success for Pattaya City Hall to have organized the event that made everyone happy, money rotated in the city among pubs, bars, hotels, restaurants, meat-ball carts, even baht-buses and motorcycle-taxis.

The next major event coming up is the Loy Krathong Festival which will be held on the beach on November 8 that will start at 5 p.m. and will last until midnight.























































