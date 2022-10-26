Soi Dog Foundation delivers over 210 tons of food relief to animals in flood-hit provinces

By Chutima Srisawang
Dogs in Ubon Ratchathani swim around the flooded streets searching for food.

Soi Dog Foundation has this month provided over 210 tons of food to more than 26,000 animals displaced by severe flooding in the provinces of Sing Buri, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Sukhothai and Ang Thong.

Thanks to a generous response to their urgent appeal, the foundation has been able to deliver a total of 7,750 bags of dog food and 2,785 bags of cat food to the six affected provinces so far, and they are delivering more by the day.



While locals in some areas have been able to collect the food for their animals from their local subdistrict administrative organisation (AorBorTor), the foundation and AorBorTor have had to deliver food to others by boat, including to stranded animals.

This isn’t the first time Soi Dog has been called to help animals displaced by flooding. The foundation also assisted in Ayutthaya and Sing Buri last year, in Nakhon Si Thammarat in 2020, in Ubon Ratchathani in 2019 and in Bangkok between 2011 and 2012. However, this year’s flooding is among the most severe the foundation has experienced.


Staff at Wat Toom Municipality pack bags of food for distribution to the people in the flood affected areas to feed their stray dogs.

“I have never seen anything like it,” said Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan. “Entire houses were flooded up to the roof, and animals were swimming through the water, desperately trying to reach higher ground. We had to paddle boats to reach some dogs who were completely stranded on a bridge. It was heartbreaking. There were hundreds of them.”

It’s not only stray animals that have been affected, but owned pets as well. A local man in Pak Khware, Sukhothai, relayed to Soi Dog staff how, when a nearby dam collapsed in the early hours of the morning, his home was flooded within minutes, and his dog was swept away in the fast-moving waters. Fortunately, the dog was able to take refuge in a tree and was reunited with his owner the following day.



A woman living in Inburi, Singburi, meanwhile, told staff she had urgently taken in a puppy who had nowhere else to go after its owner’s house was devastated by the rising waters. The flooding is substantially worse than previous years, she said.

This stray dog looks at a Soi Dog volunteer with so much love and gratitude as he lifts her out of the water into his warm and loving arms.

“At the very least, we are safe. No one is missing, and we can continue to care for our dogs,” she added. “I want to thank everyone who helped supply food for the dogs and cats here. It means a lot to us.”

Soi Dog does not receive any government funding and is entirely reliant on donations from supporters around the world. Without their generosity, these emergency efforts would not have been possible.


“Any support, whether from individuals or organisations, is greatly appreciated. These animals are part of our communities, and they need us now more than ever,” said Sakdapol.

To donate to Soi Dog’s urgent appeal, please visit https://support.soidog.org/content/desperateanimalsneedyou. To report a displaced dog or cat in need of food, please call 076-681029 (Monday-Friday, 08:00-17:00) or email [email protected].org

This woman in Singburi has been confined to her shelter for weeks looking after her dogs.
This dog feels so sad and neglected as he swims around the flooded streets of Sukhothai looking for food.



Countless stray dogs take refuge on the high Tha Kok Hae bridge in Ubon Ratchathani to stay dry and safe until the floods recede.
Soi Dog Foundation volunteer gives a Sukhothai resident a bag of food to feed the hungry dogs in her community.



Soi Dog Foundation volunteers deliver food by boat to villagers in Sala Loi district of Ayutthaya province.
Stray dogs swim out to greet Soi Dog volunteers who waded through the floods to bring food for the hungry canines.



This man rows his boat, happy to get a bag of food for his cat while the woman can now feed her dog in Wat Toom subdistrict, thanks to the Soi Dog Foundation.
This woman is relieved and happy after receiving bags of food for her beloved dog in Bang Ban of Ayutthaya province.









