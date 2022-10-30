Pattaya City Expats Club – Property in Pattaya, where is it headed

Buying or renting property in the Pattaya area was the topic of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) speaker at their Wednesday, October 26 meeting. The Club welcomed Mark Quinn, Managing Director, from PBRE (formerly Pattaya Bay Real Estate). The format was question and answer with MC Ren Lexander asking relevant questions which were then answered by Mark. To view the entire presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4cbwFtsc-o.







Mark was born and raised in Oxford, England. He was a qualified building surveyor in the UK before coming to live in Thailand, initially in Koh Samui. But, he didn’t get involved in the Thai real estate market until he moved to Khon Kaen where he opened an agency office of RE/MAX real estate. He later opened a RE/MAX office in Pattaya. In early 2021, he joined PBRE which at that time had one office. He has since opened another five offices in the Pattaya area. The following summarizes some of the key points of Mark’s presentation.







The property market is heating up for both buying and renting properties. To buy or rent is really a personal decision dependent upon individual preferences. Likewise, in deciding on a location to buy or rent and choice of a condo or house. If buying a condo, you can buy an existing or an “off the plan” unit; the latter being one that has not yet been constructed or is in process.

In the first case, one of the benefits of buying an existing unit is it will most likely be better constructed and there will be a history of how the condominiums are being managed. In such cases, his experience as a building surveyor in the UK allows him to assess the quality of such units and he will market only those he is satisfied with. In the second, it is not recommended unless one does due diligence, especially regarding the builders’ reputation, experience, and financing. Mark noted that his company does extensive checking on such projects and that he will only market those that pass his due diligence check.







With the various projects being funded and developed in the Eastern Economic Corridor, which includes the Pattaya area, it is a good time to invest in a property. There is a lot of investment in infrastructure across the Eastern Seaboard. Several new developments are also underway; there is so much going on right now, the future of the property market in the Pattaya area is bright.

Although not part of PBRE’s real estate marketing, Mark said in providing quality service, they can if asked provide recommendations for trades people who have a good reputation and experience record. In regards to service, PBRE has been named as one of Thailand’s Best Real Estate Agencies 2021 and 2022 at the Dot Property Thailand Awards with its service-driven approach being recognized.





Upon conclusion, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming PCEC events and called on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and answered about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. For more information about the PCEC, visit https://pcec.club.































