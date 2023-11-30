New Year’s Eve revelry: Entertainment venues open until 6 a.m.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai government has approved the draft regulation for an urgent extension of operating hours for entertainment venues in strategic tourist locations. The move aims to stimulate tourism and sustain economic growth in specific regions.

The approved policy will allow entertainment venues, especially those within hotel premises, in Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, and Ko Samui, to extend their operating hours until 4 a.m. This extension is set to commence on December 15. And for the New Year’s Eve, it is allowed until 6:00 a.m. on January 1, 2024.







The decision follows discussions among Cabinet members who emphasized the economic benefits and the potential to enhance the overall tourist experience in these popular destinations. Notably, the extended hours are anticipated to boost economic activities, benefit local businesses, and increase spending by tourists.

President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Boonanan Pattanasin, expressed his support for the extended hours, November 29. He highlighted the positive impact on Pattaya’s economy, emphasizing that the nightlife sector plays a crucial role in driving tourism and generating revenue for the city.







While praising the initiative, he stressed the importance of stringent safety measures to control potential issues related to security, noise, and public order. He acknowledged the need for careful planning and cooperation among law enforcement, businesses, and tourists to ensure a smooth implementation of the extended hours.

Furthermore, the President emphasized that the extension could have long-term benefits for Pattaya’s tourism sector, particularly during year-end celebrations. He urged all stakeholders, including tourists, business operators, and law enforcement, to collaborate in maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment during the extended hours.



























