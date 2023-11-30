Loy Krathong festival illuminates Pattaya with cultural splendour and community spirit

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 27, the enchanting Loy Krathong festival unfolded across Pattaya, showcasing a vibrant celebration of Thai cultural traditions that not only invigorated the local heritage but also provided a significant boost to tourism and fostered a sense of community spirit.







In Nongprue Municipality, the revival of the Loy Krathong tradition took centre stage at Chalerm Phrakiat 82 Public Park. Mayor Winai Inpitak presided over the opening ceremony, attended by municipal dignitaries, council members, and government department heads. Temporary piers were strategically installed to ensure the safe floating of krathongs, and the event featured a bustling market with products ranging from traditional krathongs made of banana leaves to innovative ones crafted from bread and fish food. Families and community members gathered, not only to celebrate culturally but also to educate the youth about the significance of this cherished tradition passed down through generations.







In Banglamung Sub-district, the Loy Krathong festival at Ta Chuan Bungalow on Banglamung Beach was a dazzling affair. Mayor Jarewat Shinawat, along with deputies Nathinee Cherdchai and Tipvimon Homkajorn, graced the event. Beyond the traditional krathong floating, the festival incorporated culinary delights with an open area for local food vendors. Colourful activities, including krathong competitions and a beauty pageant, added to the vibrancy. The inclusion of external performances, such as a mesmerizing fireworks display from Samet Island, added to the festive atmosphere, earning applause from both locals and tourists.

In Nong Pla Lai Sub-district, east of Pattaya, Wat Santikham Temple hosted a lively event led by Mayor Phinyo Homklang. The festival aimed to express gratitude to the Goddess of Waters, raise awareness about water conservation, and promote the revitalization of Thai cultural traditions. The day featured a variety of activities, including long drum parades, krathong processions, environmentally friendly krathong crafting competitions, and entertainment ranging from music performances to a nostalgic local dance. The collaborative effort involving local schools, temples, and businesses culminated in a spectacular fireworks display, creating a memorable experience for all attendees.







Pattaya City, under the guidance of Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, inaugurated the Loy Krathong Festival at Pattaya Beach. The event emphasized the city’s multicultural nature, bringing together people of different nationalities and cultures in harmonious coexistence. The festival, spanning three venues, showcased traditional Thai cultural displays, a krathong-making competition, and a contest for young talent. Special recognition from the International Cultural Promotion and Development Association added an international flair to the festivities, with artists from 11 countries participating in the parade and cultural performances. The eco-friendly initiative, “One Family, One Krathong,” aimed to reduce environmental impact, prohibiting the use of fireworks and lanterns, further emphasizing Pattaya’s commitment to sustainability.

The Loy Krathong festival in Pattaya was not just a cultural spectacle but a resounding success that brought together thousands of people, celebrating the city’s rich cultural heritage, promoting community engagement, and contributing to the economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. Pattaya’s Loy Krathong festival stood as a testament to the resilience, unity, and spirit of the city, paying tribute to the Goddess of Waters for the abundance and prosperity bestowed upon the community.





































