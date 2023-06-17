New regulations implemented to improve Pattaya beach massage services

Pattaya has taken steps to improve the beach massage services and maintain a positive tourism image by introducing new regulations and guidelines.

A meeting held at Pattaya City Hall on June 16, chaired by Director of City Health Administration Wasinphat Chimtin, discussed the measures with Jomtien Beach massage business operators and masseuses, focusing on traditional Thai massage providers and the expiration of massage permits in the Jomtien Beach area.







The meeting emphasized the need for organized supervision in the beach massage industry to address tourist complaints effectively. One of the major topics of discussion was the implementation of standardized prices for massage services across all beaches. The new pricing structure sets foot massages at 300 baht per hour and full-body massages at the same rate, aiming to create fairness and consistency in pricing for all visitors. The meeting also addressed important aspects such as the attire of massage providers, hygiene practices regarding tools and equipment, and maintaining ethical behavior during services.







As part of the process, a preliminary registration was conducted during the meeting, resulting in more than 100 beach massage providers from the Jomtien Beach area expressing their willingness to comply with the new regulations. Once fully implemented, the city authorities plan to maintain the current number of registered providers without allowing any increase. This approach will prevent overcrowding and maintain a balance between the supply of massage services and the demand from tourists.















