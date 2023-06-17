Mayor oversees ongoing drainage system construction in South Pattaya

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, accompanied by municipal officials conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing drainage system construction project in South Pattaya, June 15, to assess progress and ensure the gradual restoration of the public areas.

He was informed that the project was facing delays at the Wat Chaimongkol Intersection due to the presence of an underground high-voltage electrical line and the installation of a 300-meter-long 2,000mm HDPE water pipe in Soi Kasemsuwan that hindered the construction work.







Mayor Poramet expressed his concern for safety measures, lighting, and traffic signs during the construction process, stressing the urgency of completing the project for the convenience of the public.

He requested the contractors to expedite the construction process, emphasizing the importance of finishing the work by August, addressing the underground line issue and ensuring all necessary safety measures are in place, saying that the completion of the project will bring relief and normality back to the community.















