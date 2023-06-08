Bangkok Multi-Venue Pride Month Charity Art Exhibition Initiative in June-July

SINGLE USE Productions, in association with Crave Asia, presents a multi-venue, multi-media, charity art campaign initiative, to coincide with PRIDE MONTH JUNE 2023, and to raise funds for Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand.

With events starting from 01 June 2023, SINGLE USE Productions presents a multi-venue, multimedia, PRIDE Month 2023 charity art campaign initiative in the heart of the Silom area, Bangkok.







As Bangkok gears up for PRIDE, in all of its rainbow glory, art lovers, PRIDE supporters and everyone in between should get ready for the Bangkok PRIDE Month Multi-Venue Charity Art Exhibition Initiative. This exciting series of events kicked off at EAT ME Restaurant on 1st June 2023, Silom soi Convent, Bangkok, and runs all month long, at various venues, including free and ticketed shows – one ticket grants all-access – with a percentage of proceeds being donated to charity.

SINGLE USE Productions (www.singleuseproductions.com), in association with Crave Asia, invites everyone to participate for the love of art, music, celebration and giving back, as Bangkok comes together to support the LGBTQ+ community, and raises funds for the officially registered charity organization ‘Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand’ (www.rsat.org).





The exhibitions will showcase a variety of stunning works from talented artists based in Bangkok, themed around the concept of ‘Acceptance, Community & Equality’. With multiple venues to explore, visitors can follow the walking map, to discover painting, drawings, sculpture, poetry, anime and animation, with immersive experiences. There is sure to be something new and inspiring at every turn.

Around Silom, Saladaeng, Soi Convent and Surawong, a creative immersive experience awaits. Free installations are available to view daily with donations welcome, such as at EAT ME Restaurant (1st June to end July), while ticketed events are scheduled at participating venues, on Friday and Saturday nights, from Friday 16th June up to and including Saturday 1st July 6pm-11pm (or later!). This multi-venue, multi-media art initiative provides the opportunity to show support for a great cause and have a fantastic time, while you’re at it.







Participating artists include Linda Charoenlab, Steven David Lim, Surachai Saengsuwan, Nucha Jaitip, Nikki Busuttil, Matthew Campbell Laurenza, Raine Grady, Mongmongg, Parkin Mukmontreeniti, Nala Thitinart, and more.

One ticket, THB 1,000, grants access to all venues, all month long, with free and discount drinks coupons redeemable at select venues. All venues have been graciously provided free of charge, including Eat Me, BiPolar, Unicorn, IBIS Style Hotel, Montien Bangkok Hotel and more… With much-appreciated support from generous sponsors, including Pernod-Ricard, Jacob’s Creek, ABSOLUT®, SRTET, Bangkok Rainbow, ACCOR and Crave Asia.

Founded by Bangkok-based artist and designer Matthew Campbell Laurenza (www.matthewcampbelllaurenza.com), SINGLE USE Productions is an inclusive organization dedicated to endorsing ‘Hedonism with Heart’. SINGLE USE strives to boost the collective conscience, and reward its community for giving back (www.singleuseproductions.com).





“Our SINGLE USE events are aimed at raising funds for charity”, he notes, “whilst spreading joy, making memories, promoting unity, and advocating for equality, through a movement of open minds, hearts and souls, as one.”

“The aim of this initiative is to share a wide range of voices, with differing views on life. Participating artists and talent are drawn from a wide range of gender identities, races, religions and backgrounds, “assures Matthew.

About SINGLE USE Productions

SINGLE USE Productions is an inclusive philanthropic organization dedicated to endorsing ‘Hedonism with Heart’.

SINGLE USE Productions is an inclusive organization dedicated to endorsing ‘Hedonism with Heart’. SINGLE USE events are aimed at raising funds for charity, while spreading joy, making memories, promoting unity, and advocating for equality, through a movement of open minds, hearts and souls, as one. SINGLE USE strives to boost the collective conscience, and reward its community for giving back.







Mission

SINGLEUSE events are aimed at raising funds for charity, while spreading joy, making memories, promoting unity, and advocating for equality, through a movement of open minds, hearts and souls, as one.

Vision

SINGLE USE strives to boost the collective conscience, and reward its community for giving back, to make the world a better, more giving place to live in.

Charities

SINGLE USE Productions is all about community and giving back. We help countless charities in their mission to make the world a more livable, loving, caring and all round better place to be.

Events

Single Use coordinates between venues, talent, charities, sponsors, and all other parties to present events that matter.

Sustainability & Craft

Sustainable, ethically sourced, reusable, design, artisanal creative and traditional manufacturers and their products are a focus for Single Use, in its mission, to bring joy, bond community and preserve craft. By bringing together a community of artisans, talent and craftsmen, Single Use is helping to preserve heritage and license intellectual property, aimed at supporting their noble efforts, in today’s environment, increasingly dominated by large corporations and conglomerates.

SINGLE USE Partnerships

Partnering with likeminded brands, groups and entities with CSR, UN SDGs and community at the forefront of their sustainability mission, SINGLE USE is pushing for a paradigm shift in the collective conscience.





About Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand

For the Empowerment & Capacity Building of Lesbian & Transgender Women to Mitigate Violence, Stigma & Discrimination, based on Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity.

Services

Reach high-risk target groups through a variety of methods for accessing the healthcare system, and expand voluntary HIV counseling and testing services, to keep all target groups in the system of monitoring, with continuous monitoring. Develop and set up a standardized quality health service system that is accessible to the LGBT population. Work to implement laws, policies and plans related to human rights work. Build cooperation and competence of personnel, in seeking support for resources from partners, at all levels, to drive gender diversity work. Communicate and develop organizational image. Promote the development of personnel potential and efficient management systems. Strengthen the Volunteer Leader and the LGBT Community.

Mission

Develop a system to promote, prevent, treat and restore good health in the LGBT group of all ages Promote participation in prevention and protection of rights issues, and access to legal proceedings in the LGBT community Strengthen participation of the LGBT community.













