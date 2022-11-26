New Pattaya Walking Street signage rules take effect in February

Walking Street businesses have until February to remove their signature signing and install smaller signs placed close to their venues.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn chaired a meeting of Pattaya, Tourist and Immigration police and business owners on the nightlife strip Nov. 22 at The Stones House bar. There he warned that Pattaya will begin removing signs that don’t comply with new rules starting in February.







The new regulations require signs to be placed parallel to a business’ walls, not perpendicular to the street. Signs cannot extend more than 60 centimeters from the venue.

While suggested, there is no requirement that signs be tall and narrow, such as those found in Tokyo or Seoul, Wutisak clarified.







The deputy mayor also said Walking Street now will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, no vehicles will be allowed on the street during that time and, during other hours, parking will be on one side of the road only on alternate days.































