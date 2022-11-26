Thai Hotels Association needs more foreign workers for hospitality sector

The Thai Hotels Association wants the government to loosen restrictions on foreign workers to alleviate the hospitality sector’s labor shortage.

President Marisa Sukosol Noonpakdee told Thai media Nov 22, that the worker shortage is now the top concern of THA members.







She said that while most hotels have reopened after the pandemic, about half of the previous workforce has not returned. Hotels bear part of the blame, as they’ve not committed to full-time employment, using contract or part-time staff until Chinese package tourists can return. Marisa said people naturally want more stability.







The Thai education system also is doing a poor job of teaching students about the benefits of working in tourism and hospitality, she said. Young people decreasingly are choosing the hotel business because they don’t understand it, Marisa added.

The government, however, can help the situation by allowing more foreign laborers to work in the hotel business in Thailand, such as low-cost labor from Indonesia and the Philippines or other Asian countries.





































