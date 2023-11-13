Royal Cliff Wine Dinner: A Gastronomic Escape in Italy

We are delighted to invite you to our next deVine Club wine dinner, “A Gastronomic Escape in Italy: Discover the Land of Villa Montecastello”. Enjoy a delectable 4-course set menu featuring extraordinary cuisine prepared by Royal Cliff’s talented Chef and his culinary team, along with premium wines from La Rasina winery offer to us by our Wine Supplier Cornerstone. The evening will commence at The Bar of Royal Cliff Beach Hotel at 6:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 7:15 pm at the Royal Grill Room and Wine Cellar.







Cornerstone was established in 1938. It is a traditional family-owned business in Singapore and is one of the oldest and largest independent wine and spirits companies in Southeast Asia. Since 1997, CornerStone Wines brings to consumers varietals that are characteristic of the region and made specially to match Asian cuisine to bring out the best blend of flavours in Asian meals.







We will be pleased to welcome Mr. Jens Schmidt, Director at La Rasina winery and owner of Villa Montecastello, a luxury farm stay in Tuscany, as our wine speaker. This night will surely be memorable. As wine aficionados and valued deVine wine club members of the Royal Cliff, we are delighted to provide you with this great opportunity to be able to taste and experience the variety and quality of the famous wines from La Rasina winery.







Saturday, 2 December 2023

Venue: Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar at Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Dress Code: Formal (no shorts allowed)

deVine Wine Club Members:THB 2,200++ per person

Non Wine Club Members: THB 2,700++ per person

Kindly make your reservations early as seating will be limited.

For reservations, please contact Ms. Areeruk by calling (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2531, email to [email protected] or click reserve a table button below.

Limited Seats Available l Prepaid Reservation Only

SET MENU





























