High-flying python survives fiery electrocution on utility pole

Pattaya, Thailand – After receiving a report of a fire outbreak on a high-voltage electrical pole in the early hours of Sept. 11, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit of Pattaya City rushed to Soi Buakhao 15 in Central Pattaya, to discover that a gigantic python had inadvertently triggered a fire in the electrical cables, leading to a dramatic and dangerous situation.







At the scene of the incident, emergency responders were met with a daunting and potentially catastrophic sight – a towering blaze accompanied by thick plumes of acrid smoke billowing from the high-voltage pole. The fire posed a severe threat to nearby residential properties, necessitating a swift and coordinated effort to combat the blaze.







The firefighting team deployed chemical hoses and foam extinguishers, engaging in a relentless battle against the ferocious flames. Their efforts paid off as they brought the blaze under control during an intense firefight that lasted approximately 20 minutes. Their swift action prevented the fire from spreading further, thereby averting the potential for more extensive damage and ensuring the safety of the surrounding area.

However, a startling discovery awaited the responders during their subsequent inspection of the base of the high-voltage pole. It was there that they encountered a large python, estimated to weigh around 15 kilograms and measuring approximately 3 meters in length. The snake displayed visible injuries and burns along its body, clear indications that it had come into contact with the electrical components, resulting in electrocution. Remarkably, the python remained conscious and had descended to the ground.







Kiatisak Takulthum, 23, a member of the response team, explained the surprising cause of the electrical fire. It was determined that the massive python had climbed to the top of the high-voltage pole, unknowingly triggering a spark upon contact with the electrical components.

The rescue team acted swiftly and compassionately, capturing the distressed snake and providing immediate medical attention to address its burns. Subsequently, they arranged for the injured python to be transported to an animal hospital, where it received further care and rehabilitation.

















