Music, food, and fireworks back again on Pattaya beach Sep 27-29

The ‘Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain’ at Pattaya is coming up from 27-29
September at Pattaya Beach. The festival promises a laid-back atmosphere with live jazz performances, food from over 60 vendors, fireworks and various activities. The Jazz & Chill Stage lineup includes:
27 September 2024:
17:00 – Thomas Reimer’s Jazz Pit Band
18:15 – Ploy Jitvara
19:30 – The Funkster
28 September 2024:
17:00 – Mr. Grooves Quintet
18:15 – Arin Jazz Trio
19:30 – Spy The Golden Song
29 September 2024:
17:00 – Swing Dude
18:15 – ADAM CHIMS & FAM
19:30 – PETITE
The event runs from 17:00 to 23:00 and is free to attend!
TAT Contact Center : 1672
Earlier Reports: https://www.pattayamail.com/travel/music-food-fireworks-on-pattaya-beach-kicks-off-runs-on-two-weekends-473186
https://www.pattayamail.com/travel/pop-rock-jazz-and-dance-plus-food-and-fireworks-on-pattaya-beach-comes-again-next-weekend-sep-27-29-473307