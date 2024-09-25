Music, food, and fireworks back again on Pattaya beach Sep 27-29

The ‘Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain’ at Pattaya is coming up from 27-29

September at Pattaya Beach. The festival promises a laid-back atmosphere with live jazz performances, food from over 60 vendors, fireworks and various activities. The Jazz & Chill Stage lineup includes:

27 September 2024:

17:00 – Thomas Reimer’s Jazz Pit Band

18:15 – Ploy Jitvara

19:30 – The Funkster



28 September 2024:

17:00 – Mr. Grooves Quintet

18:15 – Arin Jazz Trio

19:30 – Spy The Golden Song

29 September 2024:

17:00 – Swing Dude

18:15 – ADAM CHIMS & FAM

19:30 – PETITE







The event runs from 17:00 to 23:00 and is free to attend!

TAT Contact Center : 1672

Earlier Reports: https://www.pattayamail.com/travel/music-food-fireworks-on-pattaya-beach-kicks-off-runs-on-two-weekends-473186

https://www.pattayamail.com/travel/pop-rock-jazz-and-dance-plus-food-and-fireworks-on-pattaya-beach-comes-again-next-weekend-sep-27-29-473307











































