Pattaya to host first ‘Paragliding Accuracy Championship’ at north beach Sep 26-29

Pattaya is set to host the Pattaya Paragliding Accuracy Championship 2024, the first event of its kind in the area, where competitors will showcase their skills in precision landing. The event will take place at Pattaya North Beach, in front of the Dusit Thani Hotel, from September 26 to 29.



Spectators are encouraged to come and watch the exciting action as skilled paragliders aim to land with pinpoint accuracy. The event promises thrilling moments for sports enthusiasts and tourists alike.

For more details or inquiries, visit the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rasat.faithailand.























































