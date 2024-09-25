PM officially launches 10,000-baht cash handout to underprivileged and disabled citizens

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has started distributing its 10,000-baht cash handout to 3 million underprivileged and disabled citizens as part of the first phase of its digital wallet program. The funds were transferred at midnight, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra officially launching the initiative later this morning (Sep 25). While the program is designed to benefit 14.5 million recipients, the initial rollout is limited to 3 million due to constraints in the PromptPay payment system.



Priority is given to 12.4 million welfare cardholders and 2.1 million individuals holding disability cards. The government will continue transferring funds to eligible recipients throughout September, and beneficiaries can check their status via the “Rath Jaii” app, developed by the Comptroller General’s Department.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat stated that the second phase of the digital wallet scheme is likely to be delayed until after the New Year as the payment system is still being developed. Nevertheless, the 2025 fiscal year budget has earmarked 186 billion baht to support the program’s continuation.







Initially proposed by the Pheu Thai Party as part of its economic stimulus strategy, the digital wallet program is set to allocate 450 billion baht to distribute 10,000 baht per person to 45 million citizens. The current phased rollout ensures that state welfare recipients and disabled individuals receive their payments first, as long as they are registered with the PromptPay system. (NNT)







































