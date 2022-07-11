MSME Business School signs two milestone MOUs

Asst. Prof. Uree Cheasakul, Dean, Martin de Tours School of Management and Economics, recently signed an MOU with Mr. Akkarapavint Charoenrungsiri, Founder & CEO, PSO Academy Company Limited. The agreement will allow the Faculty of MSME Business School to advise PSO Academy with the development of online and in-person business courses, assist with public relations through the University’s media and issue certificates for various business courses of mutual interest.







PSO Academy will work with faculty members to design curriculum, transfer knowledge and provide academic advice regarding digital businesses and online marketing, using the latest digital marketing tools. PSO will offer exclusive promotions to students and staff and offer MSME Business School branded courses to the business community and entrepreneurs in Thailand and abroad.





This will appeal to all those interested in using new digital marketing tools and online marketing plans through a variety of channels. In addition to online courses, PSO Academy offers hybrid courses, a combination of online and live teaching that facilitates learning. During hybrid courses students may communicate directly with instructors and instructors may monitor students’ progress and assist with their development in real time.







Asst. Prof. Dr. Uree Cheasakul also signed an MOU with Mr. Pleetham Triyakasem, Chief Executive Officer of Prompt Skills Co., Ltd. The goal of the academic agreement is to promote the development of teaching and learning on an online platform and to combine the University Faculty’s skills and knowledge with Prompt Skills expertise to create an “International Innovation Business Development Course” for students and alumni of Assumption University as well as entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Dr. Uree said, “MSME Business School is committed to instilling entrepreneurial spirits and business skills. Our strong industry network and business incubators for start-up opportunities provide our students a clear edge in the business world.”







These collaborations will allow students and staff at Assumption University, Thailand as well as entrepreneurs and business people access business courses developed by Thailand’s top university. The partnership provides opportunities for innovation and technological advancement in curriculum development. It demonstrates MSME Business School’s commitment to improving the hard and soft skills needed to succeed in the fast-changing business climate of the modern world. The range of courses will create learning opportunities for AU students and alumni and provide opportunities for the business community to focus on their professional development.































