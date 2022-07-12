Thailand aims to ensure upgrade in human trafficking report status

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently acknowledged the resolve of Thailand’s government in eradicating human trafficking and forced labor during his meeting with Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The premier confirmed to Blinken that Thailand has made combating human trafficking a national priority and will make every effort to address the issue effectively. He also extended an invitation to U.S. President Joe Biden to attend the November APEC forum in Bangkok.







Hailing the upcoming 190th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Thailand, Gen Prayut lauded a memorandum of understanding signed this week by Blinken and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai that cements closer ties between the two nations.

Thailand and the United States have pledged to increase investments in industries where they share common goals, particularly Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy.



The two sides also agreed to collaborate on technology transfers to assist Thailand in meeting its climate goals, as well as support the new U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which Thailand has joined along with 13 other countries.(NNT)

































