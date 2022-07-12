Ubon Ratchathani in northeast Thailand organizes annual Candle Festival

UbonRatchathani province is currently hosting its annual Candle Festival, one of Thailand’s most popular events which is running until July 17.

The UbonRatchathani Candle Festival, which marks the beginning of the three-month Buddhist Lent period, offers visitors the opportunity to witness a magnificent display of Isan culture and heritage, complete with color, dance, music and a parade of intricately carved candle sculptures traveling through the city. Typically displayed in temples, these sculptures depict diverse facets of religious life.







The festival also features cultural performances, candle-casting and candle-making demonstrations, sales of local products, and additional events from communities in five districts.

There will be a candle ceremony and contest, a procession of intricately carved candles in the evening, and a light-and-sound show on AsalhaBucha Day (July 13). Also scheduled for July 14 are two parades that will feature intricately carved candles and wax displays. The day will conclude with an offering of candles, a light-and-sound show, and the announcement of the candle contest winners.

Winning candles will be displayed from July 14-31 at various temples and major tourist attractions throughout the province.

For more information on the event, please contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s UbonRatchathani Office at 045-243770, 045-250714, or [email protected] (NNT)

































