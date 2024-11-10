Moonlight Fest – Free Entry Loy Krathong Celebration at Legend Siam Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Join the Moonlight Fest at Legend Siam Pattaya on November 15, for a special Loy Krathong celebration with free admission from 3 PM until midnight! Enjoy a festive atmosphere with immersive art, traditional Loy Krathong rituals, and various themed packages, including:

– Mae Nak House Package

– Buffet Package

– Thai Traditional Outfit Package

– Krathong Package (featuring pork dumplings)

– And many more exciting options!

For more details, visit the Legend Siam page or contact them directly via inbox or by calling 033-073-333 or 064-586-8005.





































