Prime Minister inspects Suvarnabhumi Airport for high season tourist preparations, departs for L.A.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Suvarnabhumi Airport to inspect preparations for the upcoming high tourist season, November 10. She emphasized the importance of smooth, efficient services to avoid delays that could disrupt travel plans, aiming to boost tourism as a key economic driver for Thailand.

Before her departure for Los Angeles, USA, where she will attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru, from November 10-18, the Prime Minister reviewed Suvarnabhumi Airport’s readiness alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong, the Chief of the Immigration Bureau, the Chief of the Tourist Police, and the Airport Director.



The Prime Minister stated that tourism is a crucial component of Thailand’s economic stimulus policy and emphasized the goal of positioning Thailand as a leading tourism hub. She acknowledged Thailand’s strong reputation for hospitality but underscored the need to enhance visitor support, especially during the busy high season, to provide a seamless experience for the increasing number of tourists. She also stressed integrating technology, such as biometric systems, to streamline check-in and entry processes and improve service speed.

During her visit, the Prime Minister toured airport facilities to boost the morale of staff working in tourism services and observed the use of biometric identification for domestic departures at Thai Airways counters. The government, she said, is prepared to support and address any issues to ensure a successful tourist season.







































