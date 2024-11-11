Pattaya authorities keeping Jomtien Beach walkways clear after tourist complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials have intensified efforts to stop unauthorized vendors along Jomtien Beach, November 9, following complaints about obstructive chair rentals and kratom drink sales on the beachside walkway.

Recently, a Pattaya city officer was verbally assaulted and threatened by a vendor after asking him to remove chairs obstructing the footpath, which led to further enforcement action.









At 11:00 p.m., Wutthirat Boonmee, a municipal officer, along with patrol team 301, Jomtien municipal staff, community volunteers from Wat Boonkanchanaram, and Banglamung administrative officers conducted a thorough inspection from Wat Krating Thong to the Yai Mak Market. They detained two vendors for setting up unauthorized rental chairs and tables.

Additionally, authorities apprehended one person selling kratom drinks near the market. The individuals involved have been taken into custody for legal processing.





































