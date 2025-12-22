Thai Police launch nationwide operation ‘Bad Guys Out’, arresting over 12,000 illegal foreign nationals

PATTAYA, Thailand — The Royal Thai Police (RTP) have announced the results of a nationwide crackdown on illegal foreign nationals under Operation “Bad Guys Out,” resulting in the arrest of more than 12,000 suspects across the country.

At 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (Dec 20), senior police officials met at the Pattaya City Police Operations Centre to review the outcome of the operation, which was led by the Immigration Bureau in coordination with local law enforcement and relevant agencies nationwide.







The operation, carried out between December 1 and 20, focused on tracking and arresting foreign nationals who violated Thai immigration and criminal laws. Authorities conducted coordinated raids and inspections nationwide under a strategy aimed at locating individuals living “underground” or evading legal oversight.

Police reported that 12,207 suspects of various nationalities were arrested, including citizens from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, China, India, Russia, and others. The operation resulted in 12,832 legal cases, covering offences such as illegal entry, overstaying visas, harbouring or assisting illegal migrants, violations of immigration reporting requirements under Sections 37 and 38, refusal of entry, revocation of stay permits, illegal employment, drug-related offences, and arrests under Thai and international arrest warrants, including transnational crime cases.

Police said all foreign nationals in Thailand are subject to behavioural monitoring, with particular attention given to individuals considered high-risk. Those found violating the law are arrested, prosecuted, and deported according to legal procedures.





Authorities also urged the public to cooperate in maintaining national security, calling on residents to report suspicious activity or illegal behaviour involving foreign nationals to police immediately.

The Royal Thai Police reiterated that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to prevent transnational crime, ensure public safety, and uphold Thailand’s immigration laws.



































