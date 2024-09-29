Pattaya Beach music and fireworks attract large crowd over last two weekends, stay tuned for next festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain created a lively and warm atmosphere at Pattaya Beach over the last two weekends, attracting a large crowd of music lovers who enjoyed a delightful evening filled with performances from popular artists.



Headliners Palmy, The Toys, Serious Bacon, and other talented musicians took to the stage, delivering unforgettable performances that brought joy to both local visitors and tourists. Many attendees expressed their excitement, with comments highlighting how much fun the event was, and those who missed it were sure to feel regret.

The festival also featured the Chonburi Jazz & Chill Stage and Pattaya Dance Stage, offering a variety of entertainment options for attendees. Entry was free, making it accessible for all.

See you next festival!








































