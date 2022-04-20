Milli Mania boosts Mango Sticky Rice sales in Pattaya

Ever since Milli ate Mango Sticky Rice while performing on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, not only did the rap singer, but also the Thai delicacy became a phenomenon.

Mango sticky rice made top Twitter hashtags thanks to Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul who was the first Thai solo artist to perform in the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.



The Mango Sticky Rice mania has also hit Pattaya so much so that foreigners and Thais now line up at fruit shops to get their hands on a portion of the delicious ripe golden mango served with sticky rice, doused in sweet mouth-watering coconut milk.

Rasita Ruamsuk owner of the Jay Noi Mango Sticky Rice shop on Central Road, can’t believe how much her luck has changed since that fateful day when Milli dressed in her red provocative outfit pranced onto the stage in America clutching a bowl of Mango and Sticky Rice threw herself into the rap song.







The crowd were on their feet singing and dancing along to the beat, until she started to eat the Mango Sticky Rice right before their very eyes. This tantalizing act drove the crowd into a frenzy as they shot clips of Milli’s performance and uploading them onto the various social media platforms.

Rasita says that after that stunning show, sales jumped up tremendously, so much so that she had to increase her production of coconut milk from 30 kgs to 70 kgs per day, sticky rice from 20 kgs to 1 sack (100kgs) per day. She also increased her purchase of ripe mangoes from 3-4 cartons to 10 cartons per day.



Rasita expressed her heartfelt thanks to Milli. “Milli has made the Mango Sticky Rice not only popular in foreign countries, but now even the Thai people have become infatuated with the delicacy. They are lining up at all Mango Sticky Rice shops to get a portion, which sells for around 80 baht a box.”

Rasita’s Jay Noi shop located on Central Road opposite the Kasikorn Bank is open every day from 7 a.m. to midnight.















































