A Pattaya mayoral candidate helped victims of a road accident while returning from making merit during Songkran.

Former Banglamung District chief Sakchai Taengho on April 18 said he spotted an accident in which a motorcycle crashed at the Wat Sawangfah intersection on Sukhumvit Road in Naklua. Two people were hurt. He stopped turned on the hazard lights of his car to get passing traffic to slow down before calling paramedics.

They were taken safely to a local hospital.