Thailand prepares for post-Songkran COVID surge

Hospitals nationwide are stockpiling medical supplies in preparation for a spike in COVID-19 infections following the recent Songkran holiday period.

According to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the focus will be primarily on ensuring available treatment for groups most considered at risk of contracting the coronavirus.



He added that people who are asymptomatic or exhibiting moderate symptoms can be treated at home and will be prescribed medication based on the severity of their symptoms.

The ministry's board of consultants has proposed easing COVID restrictions but stressed such a move would need to be reviewed by an academic panel before being considered for implementation. (NNT)


































