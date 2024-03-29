Meet “Mae Mali” 59-year-old hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the lush landscapes of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, an hour’s drive from Pattaya City, a gentle giant captures the hearts of visitors young and old. Meet “Mae Mali” (Mother Jasmine), the oldest hippopotamus in Thailand, whose remarkable story highlights the semester break event at the zoo, offering a special promotion for children.







The zoo offers a 50% discount on admission tickets for children to meet Mae Mali, the esteemed matriarch of the zoo. At 59 years old, Mae Mali defies expectations, surpassing the average lifespan of a hippopotamus, which typically hovers around 40 years. Despite her advanced age, Mali enjoys good health, with no signs of disease or injury, though her movements have slowed with time.





Dedicated zoo staff closely monitor and care for Mae Mali, tailoring her diet and observing her behaviour to ensure her comfort and well-being. Known for her gentle nature, Mae Mali delights in indulging in her favourite treats, such as bananas, corn, and fresh grass, before lounging in the water and dozing the day away.

Mae Mali’s journey began over five decades ago when she was imported from Tilburg Zoo in the Netherlands on June 8, 1967, at just one year old. Since then, Mali has become a beloved fixture at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, with 14 offspring spread across various zoos in Thailand and abroad.

For children and families eager to meet Mae Mali, the opportunity awaits twice daily from 8-9 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on this special promotion, offering admission at just 20 baht per person until April 10. For more details, please contact 038-318-444 and embark on a heartwarming adventure with Mali, the cherished hippopotamus of Khao Kheow Open Zoo.





































