Near-Pattaya location cited to house Thailand’s pilot luxury casino

PATTAYA, Thailand – A parliamentary committee of 60 MPs has recommended by an overwhelming majority the Eastern Economic Corridor to be Thailand’s first legal casino complex. It would also contain non-betting facilities such as five-star hotels, posh restaurants and fun for all the family in a separate section.

In practical terms, the proposal refers to the area of the ever-expanding U-tapao international airport in the province of Rayong, about a forty minutes drive from Pattaya. The committee chairman Julapun Amornvivat said such complexes would yield enormous benefits, although he did not deny the downsides such as addiction and family problems.







The report will now be considered by the Cabinet which will likely seek further public feedback before endorsing the contents. A parliamentary bill is expected to be considered by the end of 2024. The near-Pattaya venture is a pilot to be tested before expansion to other cities country-wide.

Although some Thais remain suspicious of legalized gambling, the younger generation in particular knows that online gambling is now pervasive and very difficult to control by the criminal law. Moreover, the Thai premier Srettha Thavisin is very keen to advocate any and all tourist initiatives, including the waiving of visa requirements for most international tourist arrivals and the promotion of Thailand as a gay-friendly zone.







Gaming experts are warning Thai authorities to be vigilant about guardrails for the future gaming industry. They suggest that entry levies should be introduced to discourage the non-rich and that online betting and secret gaming houses remain illegal for now. Julapun Amornvivat, the parliamentary committee chairman, pointed out that the only other countries in south east Asia currently to ban gambling are Indonesia and Brunei.

Big overseas industry players are expected to line up to win operating licences in Thailand. Las Vegas Sands, which owns Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, as well as MGM Resorts have expressed interest. The Rayong casino and others, once approved, are expected to raise billions of baht annually for the Thai treasury. Several other forms of non-traditional gambling could be permitted including online sports, foreign exchange betting and the stock exchange index. It all depends just how radical Thai authorities want to be.































