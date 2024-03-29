Journalists from seven Southeast Asian countries to form coalition against corruption

Investigative journalists from seven Southeast Asian countries converged in Manila on March 19-20 to form a coalition against corruption in the region, addressing corruption that stifles sustainable development despite economic growth.







The event, which saw participation from Thailand, The Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Laos, and Cambodia, highlighted concerns about slow responses to corrupt practices and the challenge of improving governance in rapidly growing economies with increasing foreign direct investments.







Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index revealed varying levels of corruption across these countries, with Singapore ranking the highest and Myanmar unfortunately the lowest in the region. Investigative journalists face numerous hurdles, including access to information, regulatory pushbacks, and ensuring the safety of their sources. To combat these challenges, participants advocated for enhanced legal protections for information freedom, increased inter-journalist collaboration, and better cyber protection.







The meeting culminated in the establishment of the Journalists Against Corruption (JAC) network, aimed at fostering regional collaboration among journalists to uncover corruption stories and providing support and protection for those involved in such investigations. (NNT)































