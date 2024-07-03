Pattaya launches basic swimming program to foster youth development

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City inaugurated the Youth Recreation Activities Project on July 2, highlighting the launch of the Basic Swimming Program at Pattaya City School 11 (Mathayom Sathit). This safety for children program underscores Pattaya’s commitment to youth development through sports and education.







The Basic Swimming Program, scheduled from July 2 to September 3, represents a significant initiative by Pattaya City to integrate swimming into the school curriculum. Recognizing the vital role of swimming, the program aims to impart essential aquatic skills to students, promote physical fitness, and potentially cultivate future athletic talents among the youth.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet Ngampichet emphasized Pattaya City’s dedication to nurturing comprehensive youth development, aligning with his administration’s strategic goals. These goals include educational reforms aimed at establishing exemplary schools and positioning Pattaya as a leading national education hub in the years ahead.

Mayor Poramet said, “The Youth Recreation Activities Project reflects Pattaya’s proactive approach to fostering a well-rounded educational environment and promoting healthy lifestyles among its youth population. As the Basic Swimming Program unfolds, it is expected to not only enhance swimming proficiency but also contribute to the overall growth and well-being of Pattaya’s young residents.”





































