Long time Aussie expat dies

Sydney-born Hugh Spring who lived in the Pattaya area for almost 30 years has died after a long battle with pulmonary emphysema. He was 76. An international finance officer with Westpac, Hugh took early retirement in 1993 and played an active part in local expat life. He team-led a large group of golfers, joint-founded Pattaya bridge club and created a humorous site on the early internet.

As his health declined, which he attributed to a lifetime of heavy smoking, Hugh withdrew from an active social life and concentrated on reading and his beloved dogs, making occasional visits to Australia. In the last few months, he moved to live in Sattahip with his good Thai friend and former driver Ittiphon Laochai and his family.

























